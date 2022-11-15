Kary Mullis' Widow Told British Tabloid In 2021 That Mullis Died Of Longstanding Illnesses-- Was Not Murdered. Was So Distressed About Internet Rumors That She Wrote To Tony Fauci To Apologize
That Said, Kary's Objections To PCR As Diagnostic Tool For HIV/AIDS ARE Applicable to Covid. Doubtful He Would Have Called Anybody A Conspiracy Theorist. Under Any Circumstances.
“Basically, what I think about is the truth.”
—Kary Mullis
“It’s a world of inference.”
—Liam Scheff
Wow.
I just found this.
Nancy Cosgrove Mullis, who I have met (long ago,) and who was Kary Mullis’ fourth wife and great love, has categorically stated that Kary was not murdered by dark forces, for his objections over PCR being used to diagnose “viral” in…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.