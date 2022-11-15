“Basically, what I think about is the truth.”

—Kary Mullis

“It’s a world of inference.”

—Liam Scheff

Wow.

I just found this.

Nancy Cosgrove Mullis, who I have met (long ago,) and who was Kary Mullis’ fourth wife and great love, has categorically stated that Kary was not murdered by dark forces, for his objections over PCR being used to diagnose “viral” in…