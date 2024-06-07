“This is a provocation of the most dangerous kind,” Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

It is not apparent but I went through many interviews, as well as conversations, before settling on this interview as a place to begin thinking about what is going on between Russia and the US, France, UK, Germany and Sweden.

It’s a sober, informed analysis.

I don’t want to set off WW3 hysteria or put my head in the sand.

It’s worrying that the Biden DOJ is trying to literally take out both Infowars and Epoch Times, as this is unfolding. They really don’t want any real coverage of whatever they are planning.

It seems to me what Doctorow says about Putin squares out—and I am confused by the “we are on the brink of nuclear war with Russia” factions.

Alex Jones, for example, reports he can’t keep food down and had to get up from interview with Lara Logan in studio to go vomit from the level of stress and dread he feels.

We want to be among the cooler heads.

And naturally, I myself know nothing. I’m trying to absorb the situation through my feet like the elephants.

I will telephone Manorborn tomorrow and see what he’s got.

Lavrov expresses here “discomfort” that he has to attempt to comment sometimes on “Joe Biden’s behavior.” It is clear from this that the Russians understand that Joe Biden is unable to think or act. Imagine their internal conversations.

Jill Biden had to whisk Joe Biden out mid-D Day ceremony, you are not allowed to wonder why.

Alex Jones describes a heavily drugged, raging Joe Biden who has an extreme bowel disorder causing chronic, explosive diarrhea. “On my children, this is true,” Jones says.

They’re using him to humiliate us, is all I can think of.

Macron and Zelensky really are nuts about one another.