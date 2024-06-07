Keeping Cool On The Biden/NATO Weapons Strikes Inside Russia Escalation As World Awaits Putin's Next Move and Some Alternative Outlets Claim WW3 Has Begun
Everybody Feels Weird—Nobody Has A Clue, It's Too Surreal To Follow
“This is a provocation of the most dangerous kind,” Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
It is not apparent but I went through many interviews, as well as conversations, before settling on this interview as a place to begin thinking about what is going on between Russia and the US, France, UK, Germany and Sweden.
It’s a sober, informed analysis.
I don’t want to set off WW3 hysteria or put my head in the sand.
It’s worrying that the Biden DOJ is trying to literally take out both Infowars and Epoch Times, as this is unfolding. They really don’t want any real coverage of whatever they are planning.
It seems to me what Doctorow says about Putin squares out—and I am confused by the “we are on the brink of nuclear war with Russia” factions.
Alex Jones, for example, reports he can’t keep food down and had to get up from interview with Lara Logan in studio to go vomit from the level of stress and dread he feels.
We want to be among the cooler heads.
And naturally, I myself know nothing. I’m trying to absorb the situation through my feet like the elephants.
I will telephone Manorborn tomorrow and see what he’s got.
Lavrov expresses here “discomfort” that he has to attempt to comment sometimes on “Joe Biden’s behavior.” It is clear from this that the Russians understand that Joe Biden is unable to think or act. Imagine their internal conversations.
Jill Biden had to whisk Joe Biden out mid-D Day ceremony, you are not allowed to wonder why.
Alex Jones describes a heavily drugged, raging Joe Biden who has an extreme bowel disorder causing chronic, explosive diarrhea. “On my children, this is true,” Jones says.
They’re using him to humiliate us, is all I can think of.
Macron and Zelensky really are nuts about one another.
WW1 was created for a League of Nations government: failed
WW2 was created for a UN government: failed
WW3 is being created for a One World Government: succeeding!
Masonic Russian war
“There are 30+ U.S. bioweapon labs in Ukraine, most of whom are very close to the border with Russia. The Deep State in the U.S. is frantically trying to stop Putin from taking out these bioweapon labs! Putin doesn’t 'invade' Ukraine. He is taking out bioweapon labs!” 1
“Anatomy of a Coup: How CIA Front Laid Foundations for Ukraine War” proves how the masons at the CIA ousted the pro-Russian elected president, and replaced him with Zelensky to push Russia into war.2
Crimea VOTED to rejoin Russia, by a huge margin. Independent polling agencies have gone into Crimea twice to ask the population if they stand by that choice. They do, unequivocally. Ukraine is the most corrupt nation on earth. The US overturned their democratically elected government in 2014 to install a less Russia-friendly regime. The US also trained and funded the neo-Nazi Azov Battalion which has spent the last nine years bombing and killing ethnic Russians in eastern Ukraine. The US encouraged Ukraine not to honor the Minsk Agreement. The US also promised Russia during the Carter administration they would not admit any more countries to NATO and that they would not surround Russia with military bases. The US has broken that promise every which way from Sunday. The ethnic Russians in eastern Ukraine have been begging Putin to come to their aid since 2014. He was pretty patient, all in all. The situation is far from Russia's fault, no matter how "evil" you think they are. In this situation, the US has pretty much cornered the market on evil. Not one more penny should go to this fake Ukraine boondoggle that exists only to make money for US weapons manufacturers and Biden's friends and family.
Russia has tried to negotiate in nine years. That is false. Every time Ukraine and Russia came close to an agreement on anything, the US put a stop to it. They have negotiated SINCE they invaded, too. The US put a stop to that also.
In Zelensky and Biden are masons. They must obey orders, just as the military. Those orders are to attack Russia, which defies the masonic New World Order and the global digital currency from the BIS. What you consider a legitimate government, in fact is a facade for a masonic coup exploiting and culling the US citizens.
money laundering machine going long as possible, killing millions of Russians & Ukrainians, long as we keep it under the nuclear threshold, throw another $200 Billion at the MIC and let the Big Guy, Dems & Neo"cons" get their cut!
addition to the eight year Kiev bombardment of Donbas and gathering of Kiev forces and the dozens of US funded biowarfare labs in Ukraine:
2008: Bucharest Summit Declaration: “We agreed today that these countries [Ukraine and Georgia] will become members of NATO.”
24 Apr 2019: Rand Corporation US/NATO strategies for total destabilization and collapse of Russia. 1) Extending Russia 2) Overextending and Unbalancing Russia
19 Nov 2021: US: “...Georgia and Ukraine will become NATO members...”
01 Dec 2021: Russia request for written security guarantees
03 Dec 2021: BIDEN: “I DON’T ACCEPT ANYBODY’S RED LINES”
10 Dec 2021 Russia: “... fundamental interests of the European security, ... necessary to formally disavow ... Bucharest Summit that ‘Ukraine and Georgia will become NATO members,”
17 Dec 2021: Putin published: Proposed Treaty between The United States of America and the Russian Federation on security guarantees. (Biden ignored)
26 Jan 2022: Putin: .“If we do not receive a constructive answer from the west ...” Biden ignored
23 Feb 2022: Putin: “This is that red line that I talked about multiple times. They have crossed it.
24 Feb 2022: Putin: UN Article 51 invoked. Russian Special Military Operation initiated.3
Dec 2022 Both Francois Hollande (France) and Angela Merkel (Germany) admitted that the Minsk Protocols of 2014 and 2015 were falsely used by France and German to give Ukraine more time to arm for war, not for advertised purpose - peace.
Ukraine war = win-win for masons
They didn’t lose, when losing means winning!:
1. War joins media and people behind the leader, no matter how bad or evil he is. Otherwise, they are considered “traitors”. Wars keep masons in power for a longer time and with more tyrannical uncontested power: Biden, Zelensky, Netanyahu, Churchill ...
Counting graves is “treason”:
2. The war was a perfect excuse for placing hundreds of billions of dollars:
2.1. in the mason controlled Military Industrial Complex of the USA and Europe
2.2. in Zelensky's hands
This means dozens of billions in black money diverted for the masonic agendas and masonic pockets.
2.3. in the "Marshall plan" to rebuild the Ukraine after peace, increasing masonic economic power even more with PPP (Private-Public Partnerships) and reinstating the NATO-US funded 30+ biolabs working in the creation of the next COVID that Putin dismantled during the invasion.
3. Ukraine is the #1 crop producer in the world not using transgenics: the war was ideal for Zelensky to authorize them and join BlackRock in buying the war-cheaped land (the 2nd most fertile in the world).
4. The war was also intended to weaken Putin: peace will mean his ousting. War corpses are the price to pay in democracy.
5. There was a chance to get the Ukraine into NATO. Even if Russia won, they would only ask what they asked in the beginning: autonomy for the Donbas russian people and NATO demilitarization of the Ukraine (what triggered the pre-emptive invasion).
6. This is the most important: the war was used as a smokescreen for Zelensky's religious persecution of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church: he closed the monasteries and many churches... just as the lockdowns were a smokescreen for the persecution of all religions.
Did I miss anything else?
Macron, Zelensky, Biden, NATO leaders... ALL masons !!!
You'll never understand politics and history if you don't take into account the SSS: Satanic Secret Societies like freemasons, who worship Lucifer as "the great architect".
Masons need a global war to justify their global government:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/ww3-create-a-global-war-to-create
All we are saying is give peace a chance!
The USA has become ATM of foreign wars like Ukraine and Gaza: why?
Is it all a false flag operation as an excuse to genocide (40,000 Palestinians already, half children, killed by Israel’s raids), get the Gaza gasfield, and the canal head-port from northern Gaza to the Red Sea? Time will tell their true intentions, though it's clear that saving the lives of the hostages wasn’t and isn't the priority at all !!!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/all-we-are-saying-is-give-peace-a
A quick way to know what the Western Mainstream wants us to think is to Google Washington Post, New York Times, TIME, CNN, BBC,, etc. I just did, and within 15 minutes found ample evidence from all these publications that they are fear-mongering about WW3 -- maybe not with quite the shrill hyperventilation they did with Covid, but nevertheless...
For example, a typical headline CNN (courtesy of its fellow Middle Management partner Google) provides:
"Zelensky tells CNN the US needs to send aid to avoid Putin from starting WWIII. "
That is enough for me NOT to panic; since when it comes to important sociopolitical issues, if the Mainstream says "up" I go down, if it says the sky is clear & blue, I wrench my umbrella off the umbrella stand with a vengeance and take my hat, mackintosh AND rubber galoshes along for good measure.