Kenny Carmody Got ALS From Moderna Shots: "The Decline Was Swift And Merciless." Bedridden, He Shares His Worst Sorrow, Which Is Not His Own, It's His Mother's
"A Realm Of Sorrow That Words Struggle To Capture."
Story of Kenny’s “vaccine injury” here.
(What term might replace “vaccine injury” that does it more justice?)
It’s a shattering blight, destroying entire families as it goes. Generations. Like Israel’s destruction of Gaza.
It’s beyond comprehension.
I wonder if they did it to usher in the AC.
We no longer have to characterize someone as vaccine injured.
We can just say that they’re vaccinated.
Everyone who is vaccinated is injured.
Cause of death?
They were vaccinated.
Way back in 2016 vaccines were being questioned by Dr, Andrew Wakefield. CDC clinical test data for MMR vaccinations showed a high incidence of autism. Especially when given to young children. But rather than halt the program the CDC hid the data from the trusting public.
SIDS was also likely from childhood vaccinations, but the "authorities" never came clean on that.
Dr. Tent believed that most autoimmune disorders were caused by vaccines.
And now it is clear that many food allergies are caused by childhood vaccinations.
So it is not just the mRNA vaxxes, but all vaccines should be avoided.