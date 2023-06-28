Korean Study Crushes Myth That Covid Shots Don't Cause Death By Myocarditis: Autopsies Prove It
We're Witnessing Unrepentant Human and Child Sacrifice—CONFIRMED by "Science" Over and Over
The paper is here:
https://academic.oup.com/eurheartj/article/44/24/2234/7188747?login=false&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
A Few Highlights
“Eight out of 21 deaths were sudden cardiac death (SCD) attributable to VRM [Vaccine Related Myocarditis] proved by an autopsy, and all cases of SCD attributable to VRM were aged under 45 years and received mRN…
