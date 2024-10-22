Lawyer and Judge In Family Court In TN Call For Father Of Three To Be Declared "Mentally Ill" For Believing In the Bible, Then Threaten To Call CPS Unless The Unvaccinated Kids Were Fully Vaccinated
Kids Given A Battery Of Injections At Once, Youngest Gets Extremely Sick, Is Hospitalized, And Develops Regressive Autism: "HE HAS NO LIFE!" Two More Shattering Interviews By Polly Tommey At CHD
Clip here.
Nobody in the family has a future, as the youngest requires constant feeding by bottle and diaper changes around the clock, and as the father points out, they will be responsible for their little brother for the rest of their lives. The mother has fled. Said she “didn’t want a family.” The father is on his own. He was also threatened by the authorities when he was on his way to do the interview with Polly, and expects more harassments by the court as a result.
Very difficult to watch.
Clip here.
That "judge" and any who conspired with him should be dealt with severely. Immediate disbarment, and criminal charges. They committed cold blooded murder. No forgiveness for them. None.
When will the Criminals be brought to Justice....