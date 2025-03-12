I have a “thing” for battle songs, national anthems, folk songs, and even propaganda music.
This one is very famous, but somewhat less well known is the incredible story of its singer and composer, Anna Marly, born Anna Yurievna Betulinskaya.
I have a “thing” for battle songs, national anthems, folk songs, and even propaganda music.
This one is very famous, but somewhat less well known is the incredible story of its singer and composer, Anna Marly, born Anna Yurievna Betulinskaya.
No posts
Still my favorite . . . . . https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SIxOl1EraXA
Recorded around (1960?)
I love this one, as well: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S34cVkL6zCE