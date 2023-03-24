Legacy Media Now Calls US Destruction of Iraq "..one of the greatest blunders in American military history," blames it for rise of Trump, and asks if US has "learned the lessons."
YES, we have and it is this: Not to believe a WORD from mass media/military industrial complex. Not one word. This is the only "lesson." The destruction of Iraq was called "Nation Building."
”This was fraud, and I can’t say that often enough. No mistake—fraud.”
—Ray McGovern
Sound familiar?
Well, it’s time to digest the elephant of Iraq, one smug media bite at a time.
I have cut and pasted the whole (unremarkable) article by Mike Bebernes, of Yahoo News, below, intended only as a “period piece” showing how exactly media pivots, shifts, sheds o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.