Lest We Forget: Black and Hispanic Foster Children Had Drugs Inserted Straight Into Their Stomachs Under Sedation As Part Of Fauci and ACT Up's "AIDS Research" Culture
Please Read "The House That AIDS Built" by the late Liam Scheff, Below
Clip by Jamie D’Lux here, about Liam Scheff’s ICC story, which cost him his life after he was (I believe) targeted, developed tinnitus, and suicided.
The House That AIDS Built, here.
Further reading on "ACT UP" -- by Celia Farber:
(Mar 6, 2023): "What If We Told You The Famous ACT UP Activist Who Got AZT 'FDA Approved' In Weeks & Is THIS Close To Fauci, Has A Brother Who Exchanged Over 1000 Emails With Jeffrey Epstein? Full of Strange Coded Language, Reported in UK Press but not US. Why? Peter Staley Is An Historic American after all",...
https://celiafarber.substack.com/p/what-if-we-told-you-the-famous-act
(May 16, 2023): "Former JP Morgan Exec Jes Staley, With Close Ties To Epstein, Was Central To The World Of AIDS Charities, Big Money And His Brother's Fame As An ACT UP Pioneer; 'All Roads Lead To Staley,' JP Morgan Chase Attorney To Judge",...
https://celiafarber.substack.com/p/former-jp-morgan-exec-jes-staley
Slowly resurrecting Liam Scheff's blog and other articles. Here's another article in the same topic
https://americanheretic.substack.com/p/orphans-on-trial