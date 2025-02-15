Let There Be Light: Sunlight, Energy, Melanin And The Next Frontier Of SIMPLE Healing
Dr. Kelsey Dexter Healed Illness Just By Sitting In The Sun
I like this podcast. It’s very frontline, knowledgable, yet open minded and non dogmatic..
I’ve always kind of disliked people who don’t love the sun. My mother, being Swedish, was a sun worshipper. Never put sunscreen on us, even in Florida, which once ended with major blistering on our upper arms. and a run to the hospital. Oh well.
Dr. Dexter agrees with Jack Kruse that light environment trumps diet to move the needle on chronic illness.
Fascinating.
Here’s a short Jack Kruse clip, about the sun.
I am suspect of sunscreens as they are full of chemicals… toxic carcinogens? I don’t know but I no longer use them even though I am fair skinned and have suffered a few blistering sun burns in my life. I no longer wear sunglasses as I read they disrupt the bodies protective response to sun. I have not had a burn since giving up my Ray-bans. I rely on white cotton T shirts, straw hats, hydration and no sunglasses. Sensible exposure time limits are also something I practice. This has resulted in my being burn free for many years in South Carolina and Florida.
Thank you for the gift of your recent post REVERIE. It released a torrent of thoughts and emotions I’ve been struggling with. I will be toasting along with you in spirit tonight. Sending you great love and deep appreciation.
This was the Top Story today in Dr Mercolas stack.
