I have decided to have a Zoom call, as a small way to honor paid subscribers.

I finally understand there is nothing wrong with that.

(As ever, thank you, paying subscribers, for your forbearance. )

I think it might be this Saturday, early afternoon EDT.

Feel free to drop a comment and tell me some things you would like us to talk about. You can pose a question, which I will read out, or make a suggestion of subjects and angles.

It feels like everything is happening, all at once, and it’s getting harder and harder to react or refract anything, before the next wave hits.

But it helps to have limitations and boundaries.

I thought maybe we could focus on, for starters, this veeeeery interesting Darryl Cooper/Tucker Carlson interview, which I feel I have something of an angle on.

I only clicked on it a few days ago because I am interested in the Jim Jones PSY Op; I had never heard of him. I ought to have, but I hadn’t.

In case, like me, you’re new to this whole Darryl Cooper thing, he apparently recorded 30 hours of a historical podcast about Israel/Palestine before 1948.

Definitely our kind of guy. I could listen to him all day, regardless of whether I “agree with him.” He is a “penetrate the ostensible” gold mine.

Yet, his ethos to withhold “story line” or “narrative conclusion,” takes some getting used to. I can’t say I mind it—I think mostly I like it.

That said, I have the perfect sentence to describe the feeling many of us had listening to the Jim Jones section, for one.

It’s from Lady Chatterly’s Lover, D.H. Lawrence, just a throwaway line for Lawrence, but a favorite of mine:



”Somehow, there was a cat, but it wouldn’t jump.” Because the facts he states are table-breakingly stunning and they call out for a reason. The reasons he gives don’t feel like the true reasons. But!

This becomes a new kind of history art: More monomaniacal fact collecting and less “conclusion.”

He is in a way offering up the facts to each and all, to take away, and place in whatever sculpting of history we wish.