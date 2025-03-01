Lindsey Graham: Human Weathervane
His Sudden, Mysterious About Face On Zelensky Interpreted By Tucker Carlson
Maybe the Trump admin found the leverage stick they have been using on Lindsey? Maybe the Trump admin has found a lot of leverage sticks, if they weren't destroyed by the deep state in retreat? Why no real Epstein disclosure? Because in a land where leverage is king (money and threat of wet work is also forms of leverage, just as much as sticky work / blackmail), you don't give away your leverage stick by revealing it to everyone. You can bet too, all the data that Doge is vacuuming up is going into making the AI (Palantir / Grok) leverage stick one of the biggest in the world. The only question is who will ultimately control that stick.
You can bet Musk will have his finger on the pulse of it.
Yes, this was the first thing I noticed in the aftermath of the Zelensky/Trump dustup. IMO, Graham knows this is going to crash and burn and he sees an opportunity right now to switch horses. Zelensky gave him an "out" and he's taking it. I'm still not sure what game Graham is playing, whether this is simply for upcoming election survival for his 2026 race or whether there is something deeper and more sinister driving both his initial support for Zelensky and his about-face.