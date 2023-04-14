Lost History: When The Kennedy Family Traveled To Poland in 1965, The Government Banned Them. Word Got Out. When They Emerged From Mass, in Krakau, A Quarter Million Poles Were Waiting For Them
Waving Small American Flags, Inexplicably Produced
What always strikes me is the absence of anything intentionally wounding, brutal, or low, when Mr. Kennedy addresses history, painful history, or painful history with individuals. He is extremely diplomatic, gracious, and capable of seeing and awarding due credit and praise to others. Does not possess the narcissism of “anything not myself I attack.” I…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.