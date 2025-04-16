My father used to quote Rudyard Kipling in moments of crisis:

“Softly, softly, catchee monkey.”

A famous line. Maybe not written by Kipling.

MAHA is not a “fraud. “

Infiltrated, yes. Controlled opposition, yes.

(Exactly as Gorbachev/Perestroika/Glasnost was controlled opposition, and also a gateway to transcending old necrotic tyrannies.)

I think we’re wasting too much time on un-provable demoralization theories.



Let’s take a sober look at intersecting facts:

These are all the things that have been initiated by the social force we call MAHA, in the last two months.

(THREAD LINKED.)

What States Won’t Want a Fluoride Ban Now?

The Domino Effect has begun: Utah becomes first state in the nation to ban fluoride in its public water system.

This is not small potatoes, in my opinion, as it represents a rubicon shift away from the Core Party Doctrine of HHS which is in essence: Virtually all chemicals (in water, “food,” and shots) are good for you.

Has RFK Jr. gone soft on vaccines?

I believe the answer is no. Rather, I believe his entire strategy is to fight this (the pharma-mRNA-vaccines war) as a data war, forcing the opposition to be (as they openly are) against transparent scientific data for the American people.

In this piece, where I was trying to understand what might be going on, you can see ousted, resentful Dr. Peter Marks take this helpfully insane position (second half.)



”RFK Jr.’s Goons Plotted Safety Data Smash and Grab.” (Possibly my favorite headline of 2025 so far.)



Don’t underestimate their stupidity.

Seeking sympathy for the notion that the HHS Director was trying to pry what he (Marks) admittedly calls “safety data” from his hiding hands, as the sitting FDA “Vaccine Chief,” and he acts like a grandma robbed of her handbag by “goons” at a bus stop.

“Help! Help! Somebody save me!”





I now think:

RFK Jr.’s seeming, (ostensible) concessions to vaccinology should not be taken as the same as a ship changing course. I have argued that this theory makes no sense.

Listen to this, also, observe the language of the face.

Great Question: Why Was VAERS Designed To Capture Fewer Than 1 % of Real Vaccine Injuries?

Does anybody else think it’s breathtaking how insulted our intelligence is on a continuous basis?

Indeed—

If VAERS is “not a reliable system” (the standard deflection) then, as RFK Jr. says so aptly in the clip above, “it begs the question,” why has CDC been floating on a junk vaccine injure data collection system all this time?

I worked with a data analyst for an Epoch Times article in 2021, about early cases of Covid vaccine deaths, and she told me she had never seen a data base as bad as VAERS—that it was clearly designed that way—to obfuscate and frustrate. To hide the data. In fact, the CDC commissioned a data scientist to re-do it, which he did, and then they ghosted him. Remember that?

Here, in a stunning clip, a CBS pod punches around to re-assert measles as a very scary thing, and threat to the United States. Shows no interest in what Daisy died of, even as RFK Jr. makes clear he has all the medical details, and she did not die “of” measles:





MAHA Frustration

My thought is this: Nobody has to wait for MAHA to save them— You can make your own MAHA starting today: Heal your gut by ceasing to believe in gut lies, (de-program yourself, ) get sunlight into your eyes in first waking 30 mins, direct sun for 20-30 mins at least, eat real food, exercise, and so forth.

Avoid poisonous chemicals and definitely don’t inject them into your children.

It’s merely a don’t seek/avoid poison lifestyle.

It all carries an almost heartbreaking simplicity at its core: Live with the sun, the earth, real living water.

Do we really need a “movement?”

The knowledge has always been right here, at hand, if you just kept an open mind, were curious, and/or, were very sick and had to heal yourself. Remember this: Nobody ever healed you; You had to figure it out yourself. And you did.

What Is The Root Cause of Mental Illness? (Inflammation, gut dysbiosis.)

RFK Jr. here cites Dr. Chris Palmer, Harvard, who he says is “curing schizophrenia with the carnivore diet.”

(The earthlings can be stopped in their attack tracks when they hear the name of an Ivy League college. Very helpful.)

I was listening to Chris Palmer about 4 years ago, when he was advocating keto, I didn’t know he had advanced to removing all carbs, ie carnivore. Interesting.

The gut-brain axis and alliance is the whole “story,” of our lost vitality, sanity, and health.

“Mental health” is gut health, bifido-bacteria, and a sharp exodus from gut-paralyzing additives and chemicals.

MAHA is really just a going back, a NOT doing, a simplicity that seems “crazy” only to corporate overlords whose abuse meant you were not supposed to think there was anything “crazy” about household chips with 1000 chemicals, and brain altering excitotoxins, dyed neon orange.

They made all these foods to literally enslave our tastebuds, by way of abuse, addiction, and fake food famine.

This became a class divide, because they targeted the poorest the hardest.

The Good News We May Not “See” Unless We Step Back

We have (now) an HHS director who said, (more than once) the most anti-party line thing you could say in corporate America, 2025: That what you eat affects your gut and your gut governs your physical and “mental” health.

In America!

That would be like a Soviet bureaucrat or politician standing up and advocating for the importance of Jesus Christ, in 1941.

He says the very “things” that threaten, ideologically, the foundation of Party Doctrine. Said saying leads to the sea change, the sea change eventually becomes an inevitable wave of historic change. Ideally.

Slight digression:

I do think RFK Jr. has a plan and I can see the illuminated zig zag strategy. One step back, two steps forward—

The Party Line rubicon is being crossed, daily, and you hear screams of horror, squawks of mockery from paid propagandists, and outrage from a bunch of dinosaurs now facing extinction, because these are ideas whose time has come. And even if they should manage to thwart RFK Jr. with their hysteria propaganda, the genie can’t go back into the bottle.

How Clueless They Still Are At Salon:





(This ties for my favorite headline of 2025.)

😂

