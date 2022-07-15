Mark Crispin Miller Publishes Video Showing How Hostile And Nearly Impossible It Is For Canadians To Enter Canada, Due To Covid Bio-Fascism And Criminal "Fines"
The Malignant Spirit of Bio-Bureaucracy (Minus Any "Bio)
Note from Celia: The VIDEO will be WATCHABLE soon, please check back later. Mark is changing the settings, but is not near computer now. Sorry! It’s now 12:07 pm EST.
From a Canadian friend of Mark Crispin Miller:
“Here is a a video that my daughter and son in law took on re-entering Canada from a vacation.
“The 'welcome' for non-vaccinated Canadians is …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.