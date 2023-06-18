Mark Crispin Miller's Lawsuit Against NYU/Covid Empire Has One Last Round—All Of Us Are Needed To Support His Quest For Justice And The Survival Of Academic Freedom Of Speech
"This is democide." Mark Crispin Miller
“I have called the period from 2020 to the present a propaganda masterpiece….This is the most frightening thing of all: This one has succeeded by making people do it willingly…What the Covid crisis did as propaganda is make millions of people desperate to get a “vaccination.” I mean it’s like getting people to elbow each other out of the way to get on b…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.