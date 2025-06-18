There can’t be “two sides” to this—I refuse to accept that.

There are only people who have not seen the footage and people who have—surely.

The bravest people on the planet are on the ground, at Nasser Hospital, trying to sew broken, dismembered people back together on the floor, without supplies, blood, food, or gas.

Reality can no longer be comprehended,

Trauma warning.

Clip here.

Second clip here.



American trauma surgeon, Dr. Mark Brunner, describes what he is seeing, here.

(Note: 69% of weapons to Israel come from The United States, and 30% from Germany.)

We’re all watching this, and we’re all being disfigured by grief, shame, and rage—but maybe worst of all, this PSY OP about “sides.” Worse still, the realization that one is part of it, because one is an onlooker. One has looked on.

In all of us, they combine extreme trauma and sorrow, with the removal of agency, producing mute shame.

All the Egypt protesters turned back, or beaten up by hired thugs Tommy Robinson calls “the Egyptian people” and then turned back.

Egypt—totally, 100% on Israel’s side. It’s clear that all this has been in the planning for many decades, to ensure there would be no relief, no escape, no mercy for the people of Gaza. Only mass horror, mass objection, mass shock, mass protests—none of which can reach or save a single person.

Donald Trump could, but won’t. At long last, he is considered “normal” by his peers, for seeing the necessity of war against Iran, for reasons that change every few hours.

Clip here.

To watch or not to watch—two equally complicit choices.

I believe we should look, even though the images are intolerable. They’re inducing us to normalize this, and not react.

So, what do we do?

To look at it is to be destroyed, to not look at it is to be destroyed.

This brave woman stood up on a plane, returning from Egypt to London, and simply begged people to take some action, any action.

It’s getting to the point where all of our lives are facing ruin if we don’t find ways to register a protest that in some way “matters.”

“Bake for us Mom,” says the dear child.

I really think they’re programming us into trans-humanism, by way of our learned helplessness. By way of trauma and de-sensitization.

You can hear in in the way they love to mockingly point out, and even tell Palestinians, that nobody cares about them, or is coming to help them.

What can we do?

They want us to watch children being blown up, to implicate us, to humiliate us, to reinforce our helplessness. They want us to feel sub-human.

To feel no love.