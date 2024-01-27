Note: I have to say it again. This post is for people suffering with depression and “mental illness,” wondering if diet change can bring relief. It can and it does. People can defend veganism if they like but it’s not the point of this post. Nor is it a post about the spiritual basis for veganism. It is a post about the growing awareness in the world that meat cures depression. If you are a vegan and wish to stay that way, I respect you and don’t seek to change you. Thank you.

I want you to know what goes into each choice to post a video, especially one that promotes a diet the world has been brainwashed into thinking is “dangerous.”

I watch dozens of videos and make lists, then circle back, listen again, and finally choose one to post. I’ve watched countless carnivore videos, wondering which would land in such a way as to neither confuse, shock, bore, or alienate.

But now I’m going to go ahead and post carnivore content because to not do so is to not help people.

It’s free—you do not need to pay anybody to teach you about nutrition or be a health coach or put you through “detox” seminars. It’s stunningly simple: Eat no carbs and no sugar. Take notes. Within days, some symptoms will go away, others within a week, and most all within a month.

Kerry (HomesteadHow) makes my favorite carnivore videos, because as a man freed from the tomb of severe depression, (he was also overweight, and arthritic) he’s like a wild puppy, overjoyed, and just wanting the whole world to learn what he knows.

Here’s one of his early videos, in which he says he would reject a $1 billion lottery ticket if it meant he had to forget carnivore diet:











Now he’s traveling the country, with his formerly vegan now carnivore (healed) daughter, making a documentary, called “Healing Humanity,” which focuses on the carnivore diet and its stunning effects on depression and all forms of “mental illness.” (All rooted in nutrient deficiencies.)

I offer this not as somebody keen on “nutrition” in general, or “improved focus,” or “longevity.” The people I want to reach are the people who were like me, for years—incapacitated by suicidal depression. This is an “illness” you would not wish upon your worst enemy. It’s not to play around with, and I make no apologies for being blunt:

Meat cures depression. Meat and fat. If you eliminate all carbs,—ie not keto. Keto can lessen depression; Carnivore eliminates it.

Together, we have to face the bad news in order to rejoice at the miraculous news. The bad news is that every single thing we all did to alleviate our depression—all the talk therapy, all the medications, all the fads involving various plant juices—wasted. In my case, decades of life wasted. Not once did anybody offer me help, only took my money to hear me talk in circles, or took my money to poison me. I guess this is the joke, the lesson, the absurdity—people who have no clue sound supremely confident. One day I’ll tell you how a short course of Prozac in the 1990s nearly killed me. But the fraud extends all the way to the other end of the spectrum: The New Age, virtually every health cult, every feel better cult, and certainly all the smoothie cults and juicing cults. Vitamin cults.

I want the celery juice guru, sorry…medium…to be subject to a class action lawsuit and I want it to end with him returning everybody’s money. Even I believed that guy for a while.

Vegetable juices will only make you sicker. If you are interested in why, I suggest this interview, one of the better ones with Sally Norton. Oxylates are a huge subject and the fact is if you give spinach to a baby, you can easily kill the baby. There are few foods less healthy than spinach. Or nuts. Or kale. [All explained in the video linked above.]

In addition, you don’t need to go to the jungle and you don’t need to take Ayuwaska. I don’t even care how to spell it.

I’m going to be provocative now and say this: Anybody working in the field of mental health in any capacity, from talk therapist to psychiatrist, not aware of and not prescribing carnivore diet as the cure, is not doing what they can to help their patients or clients. I’m not going to call it malpractice but I am going to call it inexcusable, at this point.

To take people’s money—in 2024— and pretend “we” don’t know how to cure depression.

The problem is, most people will not try it—will not give up carbs for one week, and see what happens.

Did carnivore cure my depression?

It absolutely did.

It also cured my insomnia. It reduced my social anxiety greatly. And I’m making great strides with PTSD.

Comment from YouTube:

“I have 298 days lost 58 pounds. Depression ended week 3, especially since I was losing 2-3 pounds a day. Before, I was ready for it all to be over. Now my brain is alive and I took an online course and started interviewing again.”