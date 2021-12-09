This below was submitted as a comment by Edmond Paré. It is of critical importance, as a follow up to the Pfizer smoking gun documents, which Gate funded “fact checkers” are busy denying. [Their essential “Correction” is this: 1. People die, ok? 2. Anyone can file a VAERS report. (Displaying elite contempt for ordinary people.)



At 3:53 of the Thomas Ren…