Meet King Joe: The Luckiest Laborer In The World
How An American Working Man Was Depicted In The Context Of The World In 1949 In A Cartoon
“Americans own practically all the refrigerators in existence, to give them plenty of ice, quickly and easily.”
”Bathtubs? We’ve got 92% of them.”
I get a sinking feeling watching this.
The Truth Barrier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
But I want to walk back into hi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.