Microsoft "Outage" Grounds Flights Around World, Disrupts Banks and Media Companies: Interesting Timing
911 Not Working In Several US States
Note: My phone service in Spain, as well as that of a Spanish friend, not working, we get the same error message. I am still able to use internet. I suggest everybody communicate essentials with near and dear in case all communication goes down. Not “fear-mongering.” Hope I can get myself back to Granada today, from Almuñecar.
What do we think this is?
A return to analog would not be a bad thing.
The new Covid variant now infects computers.