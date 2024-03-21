Migrant Influencer Tells Other Migrants In Viral Video: "I Found Out That There Is A Law That Says If A House Is Not Inhabited We Can Seize It"
Worst Part Is The Look In His Eyes. Just Don't Call It "Communism"
Story and clips here, from Jamie White at InfoWars.
DailyMail coverage of US home invasions in different states, and the story of the woman in Queens NY taken into custody for changing locks on her own house to get rid of squatters.
I find these stories paralyzingly dreadful. I have been advised to use the word “communism” sparingly, if at all, for its connotations in the US. I have been frustrated that the word has been so Monarch-ed by the McCarthy hearings that Americans are left blind, deaf, and dumb to its glaring symptoms.
OK, then. “Internationalist,” “Globalist,” “Marxist,” takeover in full swing, with the full support of American laws, enabling property theft.
What is even more troubling about the two videos (see Jamie White piece linked above) is that the men, the migrants, appear to be spiritually maladjusted. Their eyes are not normal, and their faces are contorted.
Why? Are they vaccine damaged?
I post this so that we can face reality, not to inspire demoralization. “Reality” is fully incomprehensible and unbelievable. It took many decades of denial and gaslighting by politicians and mass media to get to this point. This is Joe Biden’s America. To think any single person would still vote for him is mind boggling.
What can ordinary citizens do? I welcome your ideas.
Celia - from a comment on Jeff Childers stack of this morning:
Cal B Twitty Sr
2 hrs ago
Liked by Jeff Childers
Jeff Childers,
The Matt Walsh piece I watched yesterday revealed a simple solution: The mother's property had squatters. She and her adult son prepared a lease, had it notarized and the son moved into the house with the squatters. Then called the police to remove the trespassers , who could not provide the lease they said they had.
The state of New York is allowing this to happen with all its residents: billionaires and middle class alike...one way or another. And I suppose the people voted for this... one way or another. So they still hate the bogey orange man and still feed in the frenzy of msm constant spins, all the while, their cities and state are being taken from them. If they try to vote (which they won't) themselves out of this mess, they can't, because their voting systems are totally corrupt and hijacked. They liked it that way to eject orangeman, and they cheered it to no end. But now?? I think the only solution is to get the hell out of the blue states. Meanwhile, I wish there were sheriffs that were like the ones in certain AZ and CA counties who refuse to jail homeowners in such situations...