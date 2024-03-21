Story and clips here, from Jamie White at InfoWars.

DailyMail coverage of US home invasions in different states, and the story of the woman in Queens NY taken into custody for changing locks on her own house to get rid of squatters.

I find these stories paralyzingly dreadful. I have been advised to use the word “communism” sparingly, if at all, for its connotations in the US. I have been frustrated that the word has been so Monarch-ed by the McCarthy hearings that Americans are left blind, deaf, and dumb to its glaring symptoms.

OK, then. “Internationalist,” “Globalist,” “Marxist,” takeover in full swing, with the full support of American laws, enabling property theft.

What is even more troubling about the two videos (see Jamie White piece linked above) is that the men, the migrants, appear to be spiritually maladjusted. Their eyes are not normal, and their faces are contorted.

Why? Are they vaccine damaged?

I post this so that we can face reality, not to inspire demoralization. “Reality” is fully incomprehensible and unbelievable. It took many decades of denial and gaslighting by politicians and mass media to get to this point. This is Joe Biden’s America. To think any single person would still vote for him is mind boggling.

What can ordinary citizens do? I welcome your ideas.