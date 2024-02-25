It’s excruciating for 14 minutes but the last minute turns it all around. I would never publish it if it had a sad ending. We have been through quite enough already.

Seen in this harrowing lion cub story is the thing we have been talking about, “mimesis.” (Rene Girard.) One cub treats him differently, and even though the rest if the pride they can’t even see this, they all get a “signal” and they treat him differently too. His status changes—he lives.

Both frightening and heartening.

Have I ever told you how much I love lions?