MK Ultra Word Messages In Las Vegas Dome, U2 Concert, Major Yikes
What is it with these people and domes? LEDs? Fracturing your sense of reality? Aren't we supposed to believe we are in an :energy crisis?"
Video with slowed down subliminal programming here.
Official website of this thing.
The official story, complete with MK ultra voice narration.
The narrator is not speaking, I mean, with his own voice. It’s a borrowed voice, the one always telling Americans everything is great, yet sounding like it is addressing children.
What is that voice?”
It drives me …
