The decades of trauma are in me like a sealed tomb. Mostly I do not unseal it, but sometimes, as today, when I am about to speak about it— seek to tell people parts of the history—I unseal it.

It is so depressing. Yet I feel compulsed to sometimes dredge it up.

Only those who endured being set upon by these vicious birds for decades, being, in a sense sacrificed to them, can appreciate just how frightening it was, then, and how pathetic it all seems, now. One can’t get the life years back. They were right when they were wrong, (which was 100% of the time) they were right no matter what—as an indulged brat child is. They had all the bases covered, the controlled the bat, the ball, the umpire, and the popcorn. They rigged every game and every outcome, with their feelings.

These are the types of people who set out to destroy my life, in 2006. They’ve grown much weaker. But they live on like relics of a lost tribe.

Here’s how they view books containing content they disagree with. I find it a stunning statement “You don’t need to read a book.” (Shame on you!)

What makes this “Monarch mentality?”

It’s because they hit people with a wave of hot radioactive virtue signaling (guilt trips) containing muddled interpretations of why people died, over many decades. As the speaker is claiming “denialism” and “words” kill people, he (in the same breath) admits all the billions in research have not resolved the supposed crisis. The crisis was designed to be eternal, and eternally funded. These are inverted churches.

I repeat myself.

I’m happy to see this is all that’s left of what was once a formidable, threatening horde of “activists” yet I still experience traumatic depression when I see them on camera. To have sacrificed ones life, safety, work and income to such imbeciles is genuinely depressing. The trauma never goes away. I appear forgetful at so many levels of life because my mind has to always keep me from remembering them.

I’m happy to say nothing happened to Culshaw’s book—their grimy little protest was unsuccessful.

Watch this, and you will see advanced mind control, aka “Monarch.”

(Via Rebecca Culshaw’s Substack, here.)

One of Culshaw’s readers remarked: “It’s a cult.” And I realize with a feeling of a heavy punch in the stomach, that it really was, and is, that simple.

There is nothing except regret when one has gone up against a cult. The cult wins in its cult way, by never having to engage with facts or reality. That must be what is so attractive about cults, they win by overwhelm, like paper over rock, like scissors to paper. Never being right, never having to be right, and never losing. You just accuse accuse accuse with deep Pharma-Globo funding. You don’t even use the logic of Western Civilization. (Evidence, trial and error, expanding knowledge…)

This is the pod-seed that spawned Covid-19, the mother cult, in 2020. All the concepts are there, and the symbolism that just makes us want to slam the laptop shut and take a shower.

Notice the bride. Notice the BLM street paint. Notice the deep, awful suggestion that “one pill a day” is some kind of deliverance, answer, victory. Against life itself, which requires no pills. Pills to live—this is the cult’s central fetish. Refusing to speak of human health and biology as it is, always was.

I wish I could have lived before this cult existed.