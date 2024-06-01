“OMG.”

—Naomi Wolf

“We’re seeing younger people come in like we never used to see before.”

“What is that?*”

I am not yet entirely un-shockable, apparently; This clip truly shocked me. It did not surprise me, but it did shock me.

It raises Monarch Media Abuse to an entirely new level, where the only good news I can offer (at the moment) is that de-coding Monarch Media Abuse patterns is getting easier. They are getting cruder.

The main thing regarding Monarch, as I have said before, is to follow the a) demolition of context followed by the b) rebuilding of narrative, void of recognizable story arc.

Monarch, (and sorry I have to repeat myself) uses everything: Sound, color, graphics, gestures, posture, intonation, hair, clothes, smiles, banter—just for starters.

Watch, in this case, the bright pink, the ECG graphic theme, the introduction and imposition of a new pseudo-helpful series: “Heart Health Today,” and every single word spoken by these people.

From: “…a new way of thinking about heart attacks” to the strangely insensitive, off key, “…this will blow your mind…” all the way to the sucker-punch “…now he has gone vegan…” to the crescendo of madness which Dr. Bot (!) walks the audience through, scrambling minds in the Fauci School Of Mind Scramble, telling people there’s a mass wave of heart attacks occurring in young people for no reason ever previously associated with heart attacks.

Creatio Ex Nihilo, a favored illuminist tactic—creation out of nothing.

This is how revolutionists think, speak, and control. You are meant to believe in the Brand New Threat, flown like a red kite in the windy sky of ominous developments— by them.

Once again, our favorite (late) American media diagnostician, writer and thinker, George W. S. Trow (Within The Context Of No Context) is vindicated.

outtake from “Within The Context Of No Context”

(*How to ask ignorant questions, designed as spells to erase real questions, with a head tilt, and make $7 million a year. See how it works?)