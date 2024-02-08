When I say “Monarch” I am, again, not speaking as somebody who has studied the secret documents on post MK Ultra mass mind control. I’m interpreting it as somebody trying to transcend it in real time, as are we all. I feel I am getting the hang of it. “Ah—this is a pure Monarch moment.”

It feeds our minds “reality” but backwards, in a sense. Like if you played a music cassette backwards. And I know this principle was very important to the Crowley crowd. The Beatles and all that.

It’s easy to see contemporary Monarch Humiliation in the Zelensky OP. Your mind says, wait what? What do they mean he played the piano with his….—-? [Nether regions.]

Remember being so confused about that 2 years ago?

What it “means” is that we’re having our minds essentially disordered by way of absurdism and ritual humiliation theater.

This “morning ritual” clip is beyond my ability to “describe.” It makes me think Zelensky must be an ally of Putin, or at least in some fundamental way, “in on the joke.”

The Brits have this great phrase “taking the piss,” and it’s usually lost on Americans.

Tragic? Comic? Is the journalist acting from a real place of being that embarrassing? Is it her “job” or is it her programming?

It’s remarkable. You must watch it.