MORE PAIN FOR IMPLODING DEMOCRAT JUNTA: SCOTUS OVERTURNS UNLAWFUL J6 PROSECUTIONS, J6 POLITICAL PRISONERS JUBILANT: "OUR 1512 HAS BEEN OVERTURNED. I AM NOT A FELON"
Aunt Of Matthew Perna, Who Killed Himself In Prison, Enraged: "Matthew Perna Is Dead!" Julie Kelly: "Texts Pouring In From J6ers." "I Just Spent 3 Years In Prison For Something That Isn't A Crime."
Celia Farber
Jun 28, 2024
I'm elated and furious and hysterical and calm and everything all at once. I can't eat, or think, and I feel like hollering. At some snooty former left leaning moronic rotten not friends or other, out there, who've been insulting me ALL my life, and probably most of you too. Fire all your friends who refuse to see a truth even when it is obvious and clear and who follow fashionable NOTIONS, instead of using their own minds. IMAGINE how the J6 prisoners and their loved ones feel. I want to yell at somebody.
It makes me wonder why it took so freaking long for the Republicans to bring up the videos.... Not just the sealed videos but public videos people took showed that it was not what was said.
It's just like how slow they are to stop the quackzines.
We still got them focusing on fauci, but he was just following orders, why not also bring in the military that ran the operation?
Oh right, Republicans will never call out the military. 😂
Fake opposition on both sides, all serve the same ma$ter$.