More Resignations As "Epstein Shock Radius" Expands Internationally: President and CEO Of World Economic Forum, Borge Brende and Larry Summers--Out At Harvard.
Also: Richard Axel, Stepping Down From Zuckerberg "Mind Brain Behavior Institute." Hillary Clinton Storms Out Of Behind Closed Door Testimony After Photo leak
Link to Jesse Watters’ report here.
“A MASSIVE FINANCIAL SYSTEM DESIGNED AROUND PANDEMICS.”
Exactly!
Watch here.
From Nov. 2025:
From CBS News:
From USA Today:
Alex Newman points out, the attempted tactic of making Epstein files about Trump is not working. What will the cornered animal do? Evidence, Newman says, if taken to its logical conclusion places many of the most powerful people in the world in prison. Which we have not seen yet.
On that:
Sarah Ferguson is in some kind of healing clinic in the UK, Thorbjørn Jagland remains allegedly in a hospital either following a suicide attempt or just being deemed as risk for one (lawyer keeps changing story) — my reporting, here, and the King of Norway is hospitalized in Spain.
I see a pattern: Will illness, claims of cancer, suicide risk, hospitals, various health emergencies etc be the most common escape hatch for the Epstein-snared elites around the world? (For the record, I have no direct reason to suspect King Harald—but—the Norwegian Royal Family is deeply implicated. The family of which he is the head.)
Bill Gates in the Epstein Files, run down here.
Includes clip of Bill Gates lying, badly. “I regret having dinner with him.”
Only thing worse than a mass murdering psychopath
Comprehensive Reconstruction of Jeffrey Epstein’s Social Calendar.
“Tony has turned funny. I don’t know what Tony is doing for money.”
—Jeffrey Epstein, in conversation with Ehud Barak
“Why do they want to pull us into this?”
—Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton says she and her husband Bill are mere “shiny objects” to distract attention from Trump.
Refers to herself as somebody who “never met the guy.”
She speaks in patterns of violence, always has. High level trauma-inflicting person. Where did the get the “self worth?” Adoring father?
Hm.
Latest reports are that Hillary Clinton stormed out of her testimony meeting.
Details here.
"Labor for all, the opening of Credit for all; Leisure for all will be our bogie for the illusory creation of a new social class: the "Middle Class". Because once our objectives are reached, the "Class" in the middle, between the secular poor, and we the rich, we will definitely remove by cutting off all means of survival."
"Thus it will be possible to sharply increase the burden of the State by multiplying without any limit a body of intellectual public servants. Insured for years in advance of material security, they will be consequently perfect for executors of "Government Authority", in other words of "Our Power".
"Thus creating an impressive body of officials who will in itself (a Government within the Government), irrespective of the political party that is in power. This anonymous machine can serve us one day means of leverages when the moment comes to accelerate the economic collapse of the Nation States, because these will not be able to indefinitely sustain such mass salaries without having going into debt beyond their means."
The Toronto Protocols of the Canadian Freemasons. 1995
Mr. Black pilled here, nobody is ever going to be arrested or prosecuted. Am I supposed to believe this is some sort of justice? Resignation without consequences is a lifetime vacation ! I guess it’s because personally I prefer pubic hanging! after all, we cannot request such barbaric justice now can we.