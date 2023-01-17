MP Andrew Bridgen, UK Folk Hero Under Attack, Tweets Out That Japan May Suspend Vaccines: Clip Shows Forensic MD Stating That Bodies Who Dies After Shots Had Way Higher Body Temperatures Than Normal
The Tide Is Turning, The Complicit Are Throwing Any Rocks They Can Get Hold of
The New Andrew Wakefield (Is Refusing To Be Wakefielded)
MP Andrew Bridgen is both under heavy attack from the apparatus, yet has massive support from the British people. He was suspended from Parliament on the absurd grounds that invoking the Holocaust in the context of this depopulation by these Covid shots that both sterilize, maim and kill is “anti-S…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.