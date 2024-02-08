Clip here.

Mainstream media meltdown, entirely predictably.

CNN: “Tucker Carlson is lying from the streets of Russia, no less.”

Jen Psaki, possibly wins award for most idiotic attempted takedown: Carlson “…isn’t at Fox anymore” and …”has to stay relevant somehow.”

Not being at Fox “anymore”, Psaki thinks, is indicative of failure. Never mind that he’s turned down at least one $100 million offer, and is shattering records on all platforms since he was liberated from the cages of FOX.

Jen Psaki has the gall to say Tucker Carlson is interviewing Putin because he “…has to stay relevant somehow” when he’s the biggest journalist in the world?

They should train them to be more effective at insulting and degrading people, for this too is an art form.

Also:



Russians interviewed on the streets ion Moscow about Carlson.

I am really enjoying the suffering of the millionaire propaganda class. Guilty pleasure, watching them all go to pieces.

Imagine being is so much distress because of an impending…what? Plague? Atomic bomb?

No, an interview.