Must The Church Always Adapt To Progressive Demands? Rev Calvin Robinson, Banned From Church of England Priesthood, Blasts Trans Agenda In Church as "Idolatry." Worship Of Self
"If somebody asked me how I identify, I'd probably say Christian." Calvin Robinson
“If marriage is no longer between one man and one woman, are we open to the idea of polygamy? We disregard the heterosexual aspect. Why not the monogamous aspect, too? If love is love. Who is to say three men in a relationship is not more loving than two?
And I’m sure someone will echo those dreaded words tonight: love is love. This is about marriage. Th…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.