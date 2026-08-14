The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
2h

Earthquakes are sometimes related to eclipses and full or new moons. Yesterday was a new moon, and there was an eclipse that was total in some parts of Spain.

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matamandir.kaur's avatar
matamandir.kaur
2h

Mama earth isn’t happy with the occupants (or it it DEW? Operated by Israel?

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