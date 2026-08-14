I was in a nail salon in Granada this afternoon when suddenly, it was as if somebody lifted the place up and dropped it. Everybody ran to the window.

Then second later, the event was forgotten, and I thought maybe I had just glitched somehow,

My son called me a few hours later and confirmed it was an earthquake. He said there was a near identical one two weeks ago.

The epicenter was La Zubia where he and his wife and son live, along with the whole family. I live in the Lecrin Valley, (30 mins away) but had traveled to Granada for a few errands.

I can’t believe the epicenter was in La Zubia.

We discussed whether we should at least look up what to do and not do in an earthquake. Stand in a doorway? We agreed to look it up

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Meanwhile, fires still raging.

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And a 7.7 earthquake in Indonesia.

5.3? I don’t think that’s right.