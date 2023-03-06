My Most Important Realization About What Made Fauci's Reign Of Terror Possible: A New Language That Eclipsed The Scientific Tradition
Published As A Quote in Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "The Real Anthony Fauci" Book
pp. 134-135
“Asked to offer thoughts on Fauci, veteran AIDS “war” reporter Celia Farber pulls back and takes a broad view. She said:
“People understand the Hannah Arendt concept of the “banality of evil.”
“You have set yourself the formidable task of deconstructing him. Why is he “evil?” (Which he is.)
It’s not because he is so “banal,” so bureaucratic, …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.