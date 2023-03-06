pp. 134-135

“Asked to offer thoughts on Fauci, veteran AIDS “war” reporter Celia Farber pulls back and takes a broad view. She said:



“People understand the Hannah Arendt concept of the “banality of evil.”

“You have set yourself the formidable task of deconstructing him. Why is he “evil?” (Which he is.)

It’s not because he is so “banal,” so bureaucratic, …