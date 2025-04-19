MYHA Chronicles: She Got A Death Sentence, And Decided To Take Up Dance: The Inspiring Story of Anna Halprin
Simple Movements, Activating The Body's Self Healing Mechanisms: "There Is No Magic Or Anything Supernatural In Her Story." Found on Facebook
Watch the short video if this interests you.
You really get a sense of her wonderful, charitable energy.
She says being credited with being the founder of post-modern dance “totally misses the point.”
Simple movements, that anybody can do, as “dance.”
Incidentally, I just realized as I wrote the subhead to this: Why do we always refer to the body’s “…self healing mechanisms?”
If we don’t use machine metaphors about humans, and about healing, we fear somebody will call us un-scientific?
It’s worth thinking about every word we use.
Unknown powers of the mind and body...were unleashed. Someday we will know more....maybe.
Amazing thing. Amazing woman who just wanted to live fully until death....and found more life by defeating her cancer.
“It’s worth thinking about every word we use.” Yes! These are beautiful and powerful words, Celia!