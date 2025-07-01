I know people will object to some of this, for example his view of evolution, some will object to the word “DNA,” but I found this one of the best conversations about the electric body truth, partly because it is not so fringe, so avant garde.

I feel we have lost the basics. We’re trying to get “healthy” alone, in isolation.

When I listen to the part of this conversation that addresses the non-response the human brain has to Zoom and other forms of electronic communication, (about 1 hr 15 minutes in) I have to simple and infuriating thought that Covid was the exact inverse of “health,” with its revolutionary commands to separate, distance, avoid, other humans. I never thought anything could be sicker than all communist as well as all fascist propaganda campaigns that came before, this I believe this one is the crown jewel.

Antidote By Way Of A Transcendentalist

Walt Whitman of course came up in my mind, as I listened to this podcast. He really deserves new light, for many qualities, including the prophetic.

Here I have taken screen shots of some outtakes of his most famous poem, written in 1855.

It could not be more MYHA, more pro-human, more prescient about all this body electric science that is now emerging.

The scientist—listen to what he says about the real meaning and reason behind communal singing.

Everything they did was designed to cut off our own electricity circuits. Including, and I thought of this first in the late 1980s, and in the 90s—the condom cult that AIDS brought with it. They love rubber because it stops electricity.

I Sing The Body Electric, by Walt Whitman, full poem, here.

From Leaves Of Grass, 1855.