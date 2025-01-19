Netanyahu Assures Israeli Public In TV Address That Trump Will Let Him Resume The War If He Needs To, And It Will Be With "Tremendous Force"
Reflecting Again, I Think I Underestimated The Depth Of Trump's Bonds With Israel—And Their Designs On Him. He May Never Free Himself, Or Us.
Why should a country be worshipped?
It’s weird.
What are they doing? Mike Pence? Donald Trump? In yarmulkes?
They’re not Jewish.
Why does Israel want this kind of kitsch performance by world leaders at the Western Wall?
So, Judaism is reduced to a tourist attraction? Anybody can be Jewish for an hour in Jerusalem? Even Mike Pence?
I feel that the New World Order, headquartered in Jerusalem, after WW3, is so frightening, we can’t contemplate it.
So we pretend Gaza is the beginning and the end of the crisis.
We have no idea how deep this all goes.
Yes, what is that all about? I know Christians that go and do the same thing.
I worship Jesus Christ. The Jewish religion does not recognize Jesus Christ.
I could see possibly praying for the Jewish peoples to love Jesus as messiah. And many do.
But, it does seem strange that Presidents of the USA must make that pilgrimage and make a very public display of it.
Yes. The dawning horror of a determinedly NON-prejudiced person who grew up believing that there was a "holocaust", that the Germans had NO REASON to do such Cthulu-esque acts. Now watching the Zionists doing the same thing with G.L.E.E. Thinking the unthinkable... you KNOW what I'm thinking... Nuke Jerusalem. Fuckers. This land has twisted three faiths into death cults. Melt it.