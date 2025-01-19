Why should a country be worshipped?

It’s weird.

What are they doing? Mike Pence? Donald Trump? In yarmulkes?

They’re not Jewish.

Why does Israel want this kind of kitsch performance by world leaders at the Western Wall?

So, Judaism is reduced to a tourist attraction? Anybody can be Jewish for an hour in Jerusalem? Even Mike Pence?

I feel that the New World Order, headquartered in Jerusalem, after WW3, is so frightening, we can’t contemplate it.

So we pretend Gaza is the beginning and the end of the crisis.

We have no idea how deep this all goes.