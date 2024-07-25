Netanyahu Gets 3 Minute Standing Ovation In Congress: Claims Almost No Civilians Killed in Gaza; 3 Years After AIPAC Started Direct Donations To US Politicians, And After Israel's Darkest Year...
Netanyahu Finds Love. 2/3 of American PEOPLE Want Cease Fire, But Israel's Grifters Have Sold Us Out, Meanwhile, Soros Bought The Student Radicals, Who HELP Netanyahu Claim Pandemic Anti-Semitism
The jubilation and standing ovation begins at 1 hr. 9 mins 52 seconds:
Clip here contrasting scenes from Gaza (trauma warning) with Netanyahu’s speech.
A two and a half minute standing ovation, which erupted a second time, adding an additional 20 seconds or so, nearly 3 minutes in total.
DID YOU KNOW? AIPAC went from lobbying to DIRECTLY FUNDING CANDIDATES in the year 2021?
DETAILS HERE: (This newscaster was fired, I believe.)
Ritter: “An act of grand political theater.”
Dems tell delegate: “Shut up, asshole,” when he says he won’t back Kamala until he hears what she has to say about Gaza.
Here, Trump brands opposition to Gaza genocide “against Israel” as a position only a Democrat could take, and so tell people to vote Trump.
Statement from Rep. Hernandez, who did not attend.
If you’d like to track AIPAC bribe money in your state, click here.
You forgot JD Vance, who has received lots of money from AIPAC, and is a tool for Peter Thiel. Palentir is our future if we don’t stand up and say NO right now!
I read the following on Badlands Media substack- Bibi Netanyahu spoke for 52 minutes, and received 58 standing ovations, which is a record for any speech of any length ever given in Congress. What makes it even more unique is that the standing ovations were bipartisan. For those 52 minutes, Congress was completely united on an issue, which must be some other kind of record, as well.
For context, the existing record was a speech given in 2015, which lasted 48 minutes and received 28 standing ovations, which were also bipartisan.
That speech was given by Bibi Netanyahu.
Rounding out #3 is a speech given in 2022: 21 standing ovations in 23 minutes— all bipartisan—and the speech was given by... Volodymyr Zelensky.
So by now, it should be pretty evident to everybody that our government—particularly, Congress—is bought and paid for by foreign interests.