Clip here contrasting scenes from Gaza (trauma warning) with Netanyahu’s speech.

A two and a half minute standing ovation, which erupted a second time, adding an additional 20 seconds or so, nearly 3 minutes in total.

What did we just watch?

DID YOU KNOW? AIPAC went from lobbying to DIRECTLY FUNDING CANDIDATES in the year 2021?

Ted Cruz.

Dems tell delegate: “Shut up, asshole,” when he says he won’t back Kamala until he hears what she has to say about Gaza.

Here, Trump brands opposition to Gaza genocide “against Israel” as a position only a Democrat could take, and so tell people to vote Trump.

Statement from Rep. Hernandez, who did not attend.

If you’d like to track AIPAC bribe money in your state, click here.