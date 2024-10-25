The Defender article here.

Here is what should be guarded against: Standard practice for Pharma is to allow one egregious case to proceed, let it go to jury, bribe all sides, plaintiffs lose, and they set precedent for at least a few decades. This is what happened in the Prozac mass shooting case of Joseph Wesbecker.

Do the Dutch lawyers know the history and know who they are up against enough to deploy basic preparations for bribery, the deployment of moles, plants, double agents, and even for people involved being murdered?

I pray they do.