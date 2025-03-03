Link.



Are we to laugh, are we to cry, or are we to ignore it all?

Maybe we are to become passably literate in their language.

They play opposite ends toward the middle, so “fractal-ness” is the main thing to understand about their constructed world.

The Oscars is the central annual ritual of the mind controllers of the world. It was always limited hangout to call them “foolish liberals,” “crazy leftists,” etc because they are all initiated. It’s not just trendy foolishness.

This was 2022:

This is 2025:

It has always struck me that the participants speak in trance—are partaking in an active trance. They’re all “the same,” somehow.

This year they permitted the theme of freedom and justice for Gaza, (Best Documentary Award) many stars sported a pro-Palestine red symbol) yet also kept the struggle against “anti-semitism” as a leit-motif (cited in Adrien Brody acceptance speech even before “racism.”) In this clip, also linked above, you can see two stars in the background very uncomfortable during acceptance speech, futzing with gown to avoid applauding.)

I think they only need for something to be the new big virtue signal moment, not necessarily something they all “agree with.” Something has to be really good, really right on, and its shadow then really bad, really deplorable. (Black/white.)

Now that I have a beginner’s (to intermediate) capacity to see Masonic gestures, sigils, symbols, colors and word spells (also word combinations,) I see them much more readily.

Part of the complexity of Masonic language is that entire colors, prime colors, alone and in combination, are co-opted by this cult. In particular: White, black, and red.

I most certainly did not “watch the Oscars,” and am allergic to most movies, but today a few clips from X were unavoidable. I watched one in which Demi Moore angrily removes her makeup in a bathroom with ominous music. I saw another with a young woman in a pornographic scene—she won Best Actress I believe.

I sometimes wonder if “Hollywood” has ever portrayed a normal woman.

This clip reveals that one of the nominated films was a transgender musical. (See a clip at the 40 second mark,)



How many Masonic themes or sigils did you catch in the Conan O’Brien clip?

Why did Conan “have to” do this?

Is this why Craig Ferguson disappeared? He was the funniest of them all, I thought. But Conan is also a genuine comedic talent.

What If A Bird Is Just A Bird?

Text above from “Architects of Deception,” by Jüri Lina.

Linking to works, by the way, does not imply wholesale adoption of all their contents and/or all the views of their authors. But the easiest route to a manipulated and false knowledge of history path is to avoid those who are maligned for this or that, rendered radioactive or in some way dirty.

The goal is to understand a) what is a fact? b) how would be determine that it is a fact? c) how does any given fact fit into a truth puzzle?



Weirdest thing about Masonic system is how woke it is.

