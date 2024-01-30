New Greg Reese Video: Documentary Film Maker Who Penetrated "Pat-Con" Dark Agenda To Use False Flags To Criminalize US Patriots Warns Us NOT To Fall For The Texas Border Trap Which Is Their New Jan 6
"We are dealing with people that are of the occult." Chris Emory, in interview with Greg Reese
Res ipsa loquitur. The thing speaks for itself.
Video here.
I hope we all spread it far and wide, share it, emphasize it, and give thanks for Greg Reese. *
(* Greg is a former US Marine and independent journalist whose videos are syndicated to InfoWars, and is not to be confused with InfoWars as a media entity overall. Greg differs greatly from IW and Alex Jones on many subjects and Alex Jones to his credit never seeks to influence or control Greg’s work.)
Am I weird for wondering is Victoria Nuland is a woman?
No, Celia, you are not weird. Nuland is a monstrous war monger and is ugly on top of this.