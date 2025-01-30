Note: My friend Colleen McGuire sent me an email this morning about my coverage of Kennedy/Schlossberg attacks on RFK Jr. the day before yesterday’s Senate hearing. I asked her if I could publish it, and she agreed. I asked for a source on her statement that RFK Jr. was one of the few family members invited to attend JFK Jr.’s top secret wedding, on Sept. 21, 1996. It is provided as a footnote at the end. Here is Colleen’s email:

—CF

Celia, I'm so grateful for the post you put together on Caroline and her son Jack's meretricious attacks on Bobby. I had not seen a number of those disturbed videos.

Like an alchemist who purifies and perfects certain minerals, Jack has transmogrified his deranged TDS into a special BDS version reserved for his uncle, Bobby Derangement Syndrome.

Do you recall that magical romantic surprise wedding when John F. Kennedy, Jr wed Carolyn Bessette on the remote Georgia island, Cumberland? Because it took place in a tiny wooden chapel, the First African Baptist Church, and because the couple demanded secrecy, the guest list was confined to only 40 people. Dozens of Kennedy kin and cousins -- who normally would be present had the wedding of the decade taken place elsewhere -- were excluded from the invitation list. Guess what. Bobby was there! [1] That's how much John John loved and respected him.

Many have said that JFK and RFK would be on Bobby's side today. I also believe his cousin John would be supporting Bobby too. Caroline's vicious video is a slap to her brother. Supposedly, her son asked her to weigh in. I would not be surprised if Jack even wrote his mother's prepared text, so rabid is his TDS and BDS sickness.

—Colleen McGuire

1.

My source for Bobby's presence at John & Carolyn's wedding is After Camelot: A Personal History of the Kennedy Family--1968 to the Present by J. Randy Taraborrelli (2012), Part 19, Chapter "John and Carolyn Marry". I can't give you a page number because I read it on my Kindle. The Kindle location is 7241.

I've read 3 of Taraborrelli's 5 books on the Kennedys. I don't know what the literati or even the Kennedys think of him, but IMO his research is extensive and appears reliable, although it is biased favorably towards the family.