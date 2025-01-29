Link here.

And Maria Shriver, who has her own magazine devoted to what she peddles as spiritually clean living, has joined the family attack on Bobby:

I met Robert F. Kennedy lll (Bobby’s oldest son by his first marriage) at the Philadelphia rally in 2023. We had a good talk about Hunter S. Thompson. I suggested a profile, thinking I could pitch it to Epoch Times, forgetting that the late Stephen Gregory was my only lifeline there.

He said: “The Kennedys are not very introspective people you know.” As a means to discourage this idea of a profile.

“That’s my opening quote of the profile,” I said.

And then we dropped it.

I asked Robert lll if he and his family were divided before the vaccine issue. He said categorically no. And he said Kerry Kennedy was always his favorite aunt.

This is all so dark and sad!

Pharma is now an incarnated demon in full bloom, seeking to steal, kill and destroy.



It is impossible to even measure its destruction, and the tearing apart of family bonds is just one of its dark powers.

Pharma is way more than an “industry.” The way I see it, it has “incarnated” like Steiner said of Ahriman.

Or maybe it is Ahriman?



[Its nature "perfectly cold."]








