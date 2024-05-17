Share this postNote celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherNote Celia FarberMay 17, 202437Share this postNote celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther24ShareI really don’t like cagey people. 37Share this postNote celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther24SharePrevious
Cagey:
adjective
Wary; careful.
"a cagey avoidance of a definite answer."
Crafty; shrewd.
"a cagey lawyer."
Wary, careful, shrewd.
Wary
adjective
On guard; watchful.
"taught to be wary of strangers."
Characterized by caution.
"a wary glance at the black clouds."
Cautious of danger; carefully watching and guarding against deception, artifices, and dangers; timorously or suspiciously prudent; circumspect; scrupulous; careful.
These days, being wary of Government and Media is a virtue that defines surviving or not =)))
What is this in reference to?