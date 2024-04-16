I am packing, departing, in a rush, but I saw a YouTube headline, a row of O.J. lawyers on Piers Morgan and the pull quote was: “He should have died in prison.”

This thought came to me:

“PSY OP: The hypnotic dark art of designating one focal point, which pulls all observations toward it in the info and opinion-cosmos, swallows and incorporates them, spinning itself as itself, in perpetuity. Repetition. Pull all in to that one point of view, thus darkening all others, only that gets light, that which is the PSY OP’s preoccupying opinion/view/belief. We think it is our own but it is a trick of the light.”

One could program talking heads, with AI, to repeat these mantras, about O.J. into perpetuity. The disturbing thing is they say them with such relish, they come across as not aware they’ve said the same thing 10000 times before.

PSY OP—a form of mental battery. Insatiable entity, must be fed, fed, fed.