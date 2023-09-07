NYC Mayor Eric Adams Goes Off Dem/NWO Script, Declares Imminent Migrant Catastrophe: "This Issue Will DESTROY New York City."
He Used To Sing Their Song But No More—Is This A Harbinger Of The Collapse Of Democrat Party Criminality Pretending To Be Compassion?
”Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don’t see an ending to this. I don’t see an ending to this. This issue will destroy New York City. We’re getting 10,000 migrants a month.”
—New York City Mayor Eric Adams,
Clip here.
Here is the previously de-voiced Adams on network TV vowing he will keep New York a “sanctuary city.”
