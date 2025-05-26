The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
2h

"If tyranny and oppression come to this land it will be in the guise of fighting a foreign enemy". James Madison

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Shona Duncan's avatar
Shona Duncan
1h

The US has a far longer history of murder by the government than (I think) we do in New Zealand. I never thought that would happen here until I started looking into the Pandemic. Now I think authorities and officials are doing a mad scramble to cover up their crimes with the help of most media. Actually I never thought evil and such shame would touch our shores.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture