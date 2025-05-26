“Entrapment is this society’s—

sole activity.”

—Ed Dorn

Within The Context Of No Context,

—George W. S. Trow

I continued to research the details through Friday, but hit a wall and retreated, feeling I was losing my marbles, being induced to walk into traps, getting nowhere.

Drop it, or push on? What if the “oddities” were also set traps?

I took a few days to reflect.

I now want spell out to my objective, and after this post, I will (hopefully) let it go, because it is a “rabbit hole,” with no end in sight.

One gets caught in glue traps (inside rabbit holes) by investigating anomalies, as though there would be a “bottom” one could get to. So we need to ask: What is the objective?

The objective is to map an OP, (not the same as a false flag,) by way of its traumatizing blows, and understand those, first.

To seek to dismantle an “OP” factually, because one has found anomalies, is to mis-diagnose, and misunderstand, what an OP is. I was doing my dishes last night when this thought came to me:



To point to untruths and inconsistencies inside an OP is to fatally misunderstand the purpose of an OP.

An OP does not require accuracy, logic, or tightened bolts, to fly.

No amount of fact finding mitigates an OP, or makes it make more “sense.” An OP is not an event that did not happen—it’s an event that is used by mass media to issue traumatizing blows to people, and shame them into abandoning wrong-think.

George Floyd, for example—we all know by now his cause of death was fentanyl poisoning. But the global George Floyd OP never needed truth about this to do what it was designed to do: Launder vast amounts of money, and create a revolutionary crisis, in the minds of the masses—in this case, racism, and police violence. The OP didn’t care how many of the officers involved were black. Nor how George Floyd died, nor who he was, nor what his previous criminal record was. The crime that happens in plain view is always the same: Ruthless money laundering with a mask of social justice. Mini socialist-ey globalist revolutions launching from a centralized media cannon that puts the Politburo to shame. Cash for fake socialism. (The original “communist revolutionaries,” Lenin, Trotsky, et al, also made sure they were loaded with cash and gold from banks from Wall St. to Stockholm.)

To wit:

“The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation raised approximately $90 million in the year following George Floyd's death in May 2020.”

—Grok

“Some X posts and reports claim that a substantial portion of the $90 million raised in 2020 was spent on real estate, consultants, and payments to individuals connected to BLM leadership, rather than directly aiding communities. For instance, tax filings from 2022 show $37 million of the $90 million was spent, leaving $42 million in assets, with expenditures including $6 million on a Los Angeles property and payments to relatives of founders.”



—Grok

You get the idea.

The mother of all Ops is “Covid”—and there has recently been a disclosure from the UK with 200 pages detailing pay-outs from Pfizer and Astra Zeneca to propagandizing MDs.

Tip of the iceberg.

OPs are made of money—colossal money—fueled by geo-political social engineering. We rubes mistake them for looming zeppelins of distortion that can be shot down with our earnest fact arrows. Thousands of us learned the hard way, after decades of toil and violence, that the HIV/AIDS OP was immune to all arrows of corrective scientific fact be it from Nobel Laureates or the Holy Ghost.

I wish somebody had told us.

The OP, drew into itself trillions of dollars, and flew, protected by all its “woke” pieties about “science,” “awareness,” “tolerance,” “compassion,” “Africa,” “access to drugs,” various gay rights pieties, and of course, the importance of a unifying science that had no doubt in it, that was perfect, even as its limbs and parts fell off on a regular basis. Today a garden frog can understand that there was no truth in it, but because it was built as an OP, (not as an illness to be understood,) it was guaranteed success from birth, while its critics were guaranteed abuse, poverty, career ruin, or death.

That’s reality.

The Covid OP, as distinguished from the AIDS OP, was so transparently murderous (AIDS was too but it was before people learned to deconstruct OPs) that its countless critics stand a chance to bring about some kind of justice for the victims and punishment for the guilty.

The Israel is a Saint Op has been morphing for many decades, and is now trying to save itself by way of the Free Palestine OP which its own advocates (Soros et al) have funded, precisely so they can use it to to bludgeon all the people in the normal middle. (Some 56% of Americans now openly object to Israel’s “actions.”) These objections are being pathologized with hundreds of billions of dollars over decades by a matrix of NGOs, organizations, etc who insist that your empathy is, to this OP, as refusing to be “vaccinated” or wear a mask was, to Covid. Your thoughts, feelings, and utterances are all dangerous particles that have to be “fought,” and sanitized.

You yourself are a pathogen, who must perish, for the world to be free once more.

I’m stating the obvious.

I see in the post May 21 (shootings in DC) OP, a tightening matrix of planted algorithmic traps, which conflate objection to Israel with murder, terrorism, and hatred of Jews.

Countless anti-Israel social media accounts, and stars, (influencers, podcasters) have provided the precise fodder for this current blowback; It begs the question, how many were funded and fomented by the globalist apparatus, so hell bent on finally doing away with “free speech” altogether. The right is now screaming for censorship and punishment over Israel, as the left for decades has over countless sacred cows, from AIDS to Climate Change to Trans Rights to Covid. One big chain gang of squalorous oppression, all screaming for various ends to human liberty.

Now to the facts, (despite it all,) as well as the bludgeoning points, and Potemkin Village pseudo-villains (yet to be unmasked) on social media.

Oddities About The Shootings That Lead To No Conclusions, Only More Questions

I begin with an outtake of what I had found, and written, Friday:



First, here is part 1 of the oddities collection—some of which have been resolved, while new ones have emerged.

(Again, this was written Friday.)



MPDC has not posted the shootings as a crime, but they have posted a press release from the Office Of The United States Attorney For The District Of Columbia, that federal and local murder charges have been filed against the alleged shooter, Elias Rodriquez.

Normally, they state what the crime was, where, when etc. like this:

This one looks like this:

Link here.

It is possible that the “slightly off” qualities can all be explained and resolved.

Demonizing this couple is part of the op. We are in no way partaking in demonizing this couple, nor their families. All OPS aim to strip you of your humanity and reduce you to a rabid avatar, bashing people you don’t know in a video game you can’t exit.

I’ll report my latest findings, and tell you what my thoughts are, but that will be the end of it.

It’s unsettling and oily-feeling to attempt to disentangle all this, as it is all encoded with our downfall either way. (Definition of an OP—you can’t win.)

I don’t think it’s irresponsible, however, to attempt it. I only think it’s hopeless.

Interview With Sarah Milgrim’s Father, Who Describes A Perfect Daughter, And Says Embassy Informed Him Of His Daughter’s Marriage Proposal

A short clip of Sarah Milgrim’s father speaking of her, here.

(I’m not commenting on clips, only presenting.)

Strange or Not Strange? Latest Findings

Anomalies In The Police Reports

I checked MPD Crime Cards (mpdc.dc.gov) and found, at last, two reports of homicides that match the address of the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington DC.

However, they were reported as having occurred at 3:06 am, and reported at 6 am.

News reports have all said the shootings happened at 9:08 pm.

I don’t know what it means. Sloppy data input? Maybe.

You can see for yourself here.

The Alleged Shooter Had Openly Hailed Hamas, Called For Murder, Called For Bombing the NYT, and Still Flew From Chicago To DC With A Gun In His Suitcase

Criminal complaint here.

He purchased the gun in 2020. He bought a ticket to the event 3 hours before it started.

Was he operating under mind control?





His X posts promoted violence, including a desire to bomb The New York Times.

Note the floating, blue Covid mask in his profile picture. “They” are always using symbols, forms, shapes, sigils, colors, hand gestures, and word spells on us. Bear that in mind. (Monarch Mind Control.)

This guy does not sound like a person operating with a sovereign mind.

They tell us he worshipped Aaron Bushnell, the “airman” who died after setting himself on Fire outside the Israeli Embassy to protest Gaza.

Do you recall that I warned against all that as part of a trauma OP? Apparently there were copycat incidents—unless they are AI. I don’t know.





This is from the alleged shooter’s X account.

I don’t know who the man featured is.

This tweet, very bafflingly, was posted on May 22nd, the day after the shootings.

The shooter’s manifesto was posted the day after the shootings.

(Correct me if you find errors in my reporting. I have no working theory, as yet.)

Yáron Lischinsky was born in Germany to a Jewish father, and Christian mother, and was a Messianic Jew. He was buried in Israel, and the family asked that no media be present.

Bari Weiss

This is an outstanding commentary by Glenn Greenwald, tracing how Bari Weiss perfectly and shamefully exploited the shootings.

Clip here.

I tweeted this:







My personal beef with Bari Weiss is that I feel she lacks talent and originality as both editor and writer, yet her Free Press had an operating budget of $5 million in 2023. Her funders are listed here.

In the future, all “trusted” media should be reader or viewer funded, period. I wish i could run a McCarthyesque purge and make them all disclose their little funder friends. They’re the death of journalism, these people.

It isn’t journalism anymore, when there is even one dollar of funding from lobby, influence sphere, industry, let alone foreign nation. How have we gotten so far from that standard?

It pays, I suppose, to be a Zionist, to be pro-vaccine, (Weiss scolded RFK Jr. in an interview and said she would vaccinate her at the time unborn child “on schedule”) to be gay, and to once have worked at the WSJ and NYT.

I still say she is a mediocre writer and tone deaf editor, and keeps a very low proof bar at her periodical, despite the colossal budget.

Jealousy?



No, the correct word is resentment.

Link to “The Gaza Famine Myth” in The Free Press, here.

We conclude with more screen shots from the shooter’s X account, still not taken down, and a Tik Tok ostensibly pro-Palestine account that screams “controlled opposition,” and grifts shamelessly, almost unbelievably.

The telltale sign of both sides of an OP is a cold, bullying, anti-human and designed- to- provoke tone, using slurs and diagnostic accusations: “Zionazi.”





That guy Lucas Gage has added grist to the theory that anti-Israel accounts are astro-turf for crisis purpose by calling Israel a “parasite colony.”

How constructive.

He’s got to be a paid operative, no?

Parasite tweet: here.

Who do you think is running these accounts, (rabid anti-Israel) and how did they suddenly become so ubiquitous, never subject to X bans? I myself was permanently banned from X in 2021, and now have an account that is small and shadow banned. I told I had incited people to self harm or suicide, probably for warning against mRNA shots.

The DC shooter is still not banned, despite endorsing the line: “Someone should shoot someone else.”

(Matthew Goldin’s account does not exist anymore.)

Rodriquez’ parents said to be too distraught to speak, and we still know nothing about him. He was a cartoon cut out radical revolutionary BLM pro-Palestine communist, of some stripe, is all we are told.

But how did he fly with a gun in his luggage, and why did he do any of this, unless he was under mind control? Why didn’t FBI or X flag any of this?



Follow The Bouncing Ball—The OP. It’s All MK Ultra Video-Game People With No Heart Or Mind Or Soul.

Also: It’s All Your Fault

Tweet expressing genocidal loathing. Very common. Doesn’t Israel Wish To Distance From Genocide Content? Is This Guy Real?





Shameless Grift

This above is a screen shot from “Your Favorite Guy,” the American Tik Tok grifter kid with the red Keffiyeh who is dressed up as a Palestinian supporter. If you listen to him, you will hear the transparent phoniness. There is, I think, no chance he is authentic.

He’s like the David Hogg of the pro-Palestine movement.

I believe he, and countless others like him, have been set up and planted, to make the pro-Palestinian movement seem like absurd, heartless grifters, repeating empty mantras, draped in Keffiyes they have ordered on Amazon.

Take note: He’s selling Keffiyehs claimed to be “…owned by a family from Gaza.”

(!)

He’s also urging people to fast for Palestine, he himself claims to have gone on hunger strikes, and he raises money on other people’s fasts. How could any of this money, or help, possibly reach the people of Gaza, when the so many of world’s relief trucks can’t?

Clip here.

I conclude with a reminder that you have not done anything to harm Israel, or Jews, or Western Civilization.

I sincerely hope this is the last post I ever compose about this. I believe my points are made.

