“Penetrate the ostensible.”

—Barry Farber

It was reported that two young Israeli embassy staffers, a young couple, were gunned down and killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington DC. on May 21, 2025.

The story has gained enormous media attention, in the US and internationally, as an example of rising anti-semitism, and anti-Israel sentiment.

What follows is an initial deconstruction of what was reported, and what a cursory closer look reveals.

My approach is to report fact, dryly, and not speculate, or form a theory.

False Flag Chatter and Falsity Inside False Flag Chatter:

Today, anti-Israel accounts on social media, initially made hay of the fact that the Capital Jewish museum had been closed for 4 hours at the time of the shooting. Correct—but misleading. The museum was open for an event, which ended at 9 pm, the approximate time of the reported shootings.

It was not hard to find out the facts about this:



So the fact that the museum was closed at the time of the shootings was a red herring, but not a very important one.

The two victims were identified as Sarah Lynn Milgram and Yaron Lischinsky, two young embassy staffers:



Here is a statement from American University, which said Ms. Milgram graduated and got her Master’s degree there, in international affairs, in 2023.



It was initially reported that they were engaged, later that Lischinsky was about to propose.

We were told (on social media) that the shooter “had a goatee” and shouted pro-Palestine slogans, after acting confused, and eventually turning himself in. (More on him later in the post.)

There is a clip of the alleged shooter being apprehended, after an eye witness, Yoni Kalin, who appeared on several media outlets, “politely” handed his red keffiyeh back to him.

Anomalies and odd, inconsistent details:



Here is a clip of Yoni Kalin describing what he says he witnessed.

—He says the alleged shooter was “covered in rain,” (an odd way to say “wet”) but he looks entirely dry.

—He stands off to the side in an odd way, leaning against the wall, when the man is handcuffed and taken inside.

—He mentions a man being shot, but could not possibly have known who was shot.

—He mentions things, seeming to want them established, such as a gun being left in the bushes, and details about the shooter’s movements, (inside the building, out side the building, etc.)

The alleged shooter, seems to suddenly remember to shout “Free, free Palestine,” as he is led inside by cops. (Why is he led inside?)

I have been, as I have written, apprehensive about this chant slogan, as it seems to function as a kind of MK Ultra trigger, a slogan that could be used for infinite political manipulation by the CIA/Mossad etc.

I believe that people who chant slogans are partaking in MK Ultra experiments. People should not chant slogans.

Minds are collapsed into the slogan, when they do. I’ve been afraid of chants ever since the 1980—the days of ACT UP. One feels it, at these protests, the presence of the chant as a sonic weapon. Nothing is “one thing,” but rather, infiltrated, and containing its opposite. Trojan horses.

I wanted to know more about the named victims, so went to see what I could find about them on social media.

I went to the Israeli embassy in DC page—I did not find in their “news” section any mention of these murders, (but maybe it was too soon) but did find news of Israel coming in second at the Eurovision contest. I tried to find them on X, but only found mentions of them in connection to this event.

In these photos, they look different, but that could be due to the passage of time.

There is one video clip online from local news, 7 years ago, in the context of an anti-semitic graffiti incident, of Sarah Milgram saying she did not feel safe as a Jew, at school. (In the clip, she is blond, which could have a natural explanation.)

So, one of the victims was on TV, 7 years ago, saying she did not feel safe, due to rising anti-semitism. I find that odd.

It should be noted that anti-semitic graffiti scores low on the index of knowing if it was “real” or put there by those who raise money by demonstrating rising levels of anti-semitism. Graffiti is the most common form of evidence submitted in these stories. Some may be real, but it is impossible to know after the fact.

I looked for a report of the murders at the home page of the Metropolitan Police in DC. I read each report for May 21, but there was no report.

You can see for yourself here.

I’m not saying it didn’t happen. I am saying it’s not listed with the MPDC.

Now I am truly wondering: “What’s going on?”

Victims On Social Media

I looked for the couple on Facebook.

I found a page for Sarah that I would classify as a “ghost page.”

Again—odd.

Well, maybe it’s just an old, abandoned page. It was set up in 2020.

That said, this is a “thing” I have been taking note of for years: Sensational murders, deaths, media stories that grab public mass sentiment; I go look for the victims on FB and they have these ghost accounts. I began to realize this in 2020. It was after media exploded with a Covid scare story about a married couple, Trump supporters, from Florida, who had died on the same day. The wife came home from the hospital to find her dead husband—kind of thing. We were a small team (including Colleen McGuire) that investigated, and we found only FB pages that reeked of profiling: The husband standing with a pot belly, a beer, and a fishing rod. The wife showing garish fingernails. Central casting “deplorables.” There seemed to be no real people in their comments, and it was impossible to get details of their funerals. I intend to re-trace all our emails from a Protonmail account I got locked out of, and finally publish the story.

If I were the CIA, this is what I would do: Create all kinds of people on FB, and have them die in ways that shape public fear and opinion to my liking.

Again: I am not saying this couple did not exist, and were not murdered. I am saying there are many oddities and they don’t, at press time, seem trivial.

There is one video on there with a few photos, and this photo bothered me for its illuminati symbolism (including stripes:)

I don’t know if any if these women could be Sarah.

I went and looked for Yaron Lischinsky on FB. I found another ghost page:



One account is now saying Mr. Lischinsky was a Christian Zionist. Named Lischinsky?



I went and looked for Yoni Kalin.

There is one Yoni Kalin from Washington DC, who hasn’t posted in years, and I think this is him, but I’m not sure. This is the most recent post:





There are almost no comments in any of the posts.

Inconclusive.



Here is another eye witness, I don’t know his name. He is very distressed—you might say overly emotional.

Here is another eye witness account, who says the man pulled out a “Jordanian Keffiyeh,” (what’s that?) and that he was given a glass of water, among other details that strike my ear as odd.

The reporter, at the end, asks her: “How does this make you feel, asa Jewish person…” and she says, predictably, that she feels unsafe, the same as she feels every day since Oct 7.

Nobody else speaks of the shooter being “covered in rain.”

Then we come to the shooter, 30 year old Elias Rodriquez, from Chicago. Many accounts on X are saying he is an “active member” of “The Party For Socialism and Liberation.” They say he had a “brief association” with him that ended in 2017.

The hysteria is firmly in place, and in addition to fueling the notion of pandemic anti-semitism, it also successfully conflates opposition to Israel with radical socialism/communism in America. That should have been addressed 100 years ago.

I asked (sorry) Grok about funeral plans for the victims—in each case, there were none. Jews bury their dead between 24 and 72 hours at the latest, after death. So maybe there will be funeral announcements soon.

I also looked for obituaries, but found none.

What’s my point?



What is the shake-out of all this?

A few things we can say for sure:



False flags do not mean necessarily that things did not happen, only that they are heavily manipulated, and feel forced and scripted.

Sometimes they are entirely fabricated.

The worst kind of people deny that people got horribly killed. This we know. (The exceptions are Palestinians in Gaza, and victims of Covid shots.)

But we live in a media dimension which blast us with atrocities, while making it all but impossible to know if a thing happened, or if it happened as they said. And you’re a monster if you try to get to the bottom of anything.

The number one symptom of a false flag/PSY OP is perfection: Perfect victims, designed to elicit perfectly strong emotions. This couple for example: They were young, attractive, in love, and about to get married. They were gunned down, we are told, “for being Jews.” We are told this is what happens when Americans start to balk at deaths in Gaza—radicals start gunning down Jews. Nobody wants that.

Why would a pro-Palestinian gunman shoot two young Israelis who had partaken in a peace event, seeking dialogue between both sides? That would only perfectly serve Netanyahu’s propaganda points—so why would he do that?

It doesn’t need to “make sense,” you’re supposed to go blind and deaf with indignation and hysteria.

If the False Flag people are correct, the event has to be designed for maximum horror.

They throw molotov cocktails from both flanks, toward the middle, making sure that no matter what you try to react in a humane way to, you’re swept up in some kind of OP.

The question to ask, at all times is:

“What actually happened?”

“What makes us certain that what we are told happened actually happened?”

But you have to start with “historical events” more than 100 years ago. The sinking of the Lusitania, Pearl Harbor, The Gulf of Tonkin incident, September 11, “weapons of mass destruction,” Jan 6, Oct 7.—etc.

The pattern is consistent: The events precipitate war, crackdowns on civil rights, crackdowns on free speech. And above all, justification for war.

Will this event justify war with Iran?

I don’t know, but this kind of rhetoric is all over the place now:



”Muslim terror has come to our nation’s capitol tonight.”

”The fact of the matter is that the Palestinian cause is an evil one.”

”These demons must be put down by any means necessary.”

—Randy Fine

He’s calling for the whole “culture” to be purged.

Follow The Money

George Soros’ network funds campus pro-Palestine, “far left” groups.

I wrote about it back in March, here.

Screenshots from my March article:

It seems the victims existed. It seems there were hundreds of police cars. Eye witnesses. A University has issued a statement expressing condolence about one of the victims, who it says was an alumni. Somebody named Shoval Ronen on X says the other victim was his student, at something called The Argamam Institute.

All I want to know is: Why weren’t the murders listed at the Metropolitan Police DC wesbite, which posts all DC crimes?

All the other oddities—no funerals announced, no social media footprints—I can let all that go.

Something is just off. And it’s such a familiar feeling. It feels like a dark hammer is about to fall on our perpetually guilty heads.

Endnote:



* Why doesn’t Randy Fine get more money from Israel, for this kind of rhetoric? Some US politicians gets tens of millions, according to AIPAC tracker.