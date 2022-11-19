“Why?”

Hark the entreaties of the broken

Souls who have borne usury’s curse,

Debt-money’s train of death and woes.

The huddled betimes scarce awoken

Soon to find wit and will aburst,

The hour, impending, no one knows.



The meek get ready to inherit the earth,

The earth prepares to receive the sky,

The youth anon will discover a future,

The wise, in love, smile – a…