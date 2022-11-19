On Friendship, Debt, Woke And Love
How "Virus" Debt" And "Woke all struck me as being animated by the same hungry ghost.
“Why?”
Hark the entreaties of the broken
Souls who have borne usury’s curse,
Debt-money’s train of death and woes.
The huddled betimes scarce awoken
Soon to find wit and will aburst,
The hour, impending, no one knows.
The meek get ready to inherit the earth,
The earth prepares to receive the sky,
The youth anon will discover a future,
The wise, in love, smile – a…
