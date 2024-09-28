“Machines don’t have families.”

—Harold J. Daggett

I, for one, had no idea what ILA was, and decided to look up and listen to those speaking for them. I had grown tired of intermediaries, even if they are as articulate and Tucker, Alex Jones, Joe Rogan—I had grown tired of listening to media of all stripes. It began to feel like the propose of media is more media. I was content swamped, lost, exhausted, like all of us, and induced to think the P. Diddy scandal or the other side shows were “important.”

Then I started to grasp the importance of this impending ILA strike, Oct 1.

It seemed to me, as soon as I returned from a self imposed hiatus and a trip, that this was the most important story in the US, maybe the world, right now, yet nobody I knew was talking about it.

I didn’t know if ILA was some part of the globalist beast or what. Started researching a little.

I was relieved of my ignorance quickly by listening to this one jaw-dropping, harrowing and sobering interview with the plainspoken Harold J. Daggett.

I add now to regrets and lamentations that I never appreciated longshoremen.

I do now.

This is truly a must-listen.

Kamala Harris should be swept from public life based on this alone. And you can hear for yourself how working class hero Joe Biden interacted with Daggett—a brutal, typical royalist Democrat betrayal.

Day by day, what could happen, if the strike proceeds.

P.S.

It’s minor point but I feel vindicated in my hatred of “Eazypass.” I was once persuaded to get that demonic thing and it did me no good, it fell off, I owed hundreds, I hated it. And that was before I knew how many good hardworking men lost their jobs because of it.

Please let’s make it socially unacceptable to use convenient new tech advances that destroy working men, women and families. That includes UBER. In fact, I’m going to make a list. We ourselves have partaken in all these betrayals of the working classes, for decades. And now we are days away from a potentially catastrophic strike that is entirely avoidable. Has President Trump called a meeting with Daggett?

I hope Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and President Trump, are meeting with this man, fast.

Today.

And shame on “feminists” who pretend women’s lives are harden than men’s.

Listen to what a typical longshoreman’s work day is like, and how they die, on the job.

So we can go to shopping malls and buy things we don’t need that seem to have been brought there magically.

And to think the Biden/Harris administration still pretends to be the party of the working man, it’s enough to make you lose language.