One MD, Dr. Sabine Hazan, Has Tested Fecal Bacteria Before And After Many Things, From Methylene Blue To Covid Shots, And Sees What Happens To Bifidobacterium
Clarity, Instead Of Guesswork, (and Marketing) About The Gut Microbiome
“Bifidobacterium is the most common bacteria in the infant gut microbiome.[16”
—Wikipedia
I just finished listening to this interview with Dr. Sabine Hazan, and want to post it right away, as one of the most illuminating discussions I have come across about the ever mysterious “microbiome.”
One of many subjects on which there is massive disagreement is Methylene Blue, good or bad.
I’ve listened to dozens of podcasts about methylene blue, was going to select one and publish it, was very much a fan of MB since it helped me after I was diagnosed with “Lyme disease,” in 2021. I was well aware it was getting bashed as a “poison,” that “stains your brain blue,” but nobody ever backed up methylene blue negativity with a functional model, or, evidence. (That I knew of.)
I took it at high doses, for quite some time. In fact, I took it this morning, before listening to this podcast. It does feel like a Godsend if you suffer from brain fog and my special challenge symptom which is disassociation (not being grounded in time/space;) And I want to stress now that I don’t think it should be demonized utterly because many, many people have been enormously helped by it.
AND…it appears to decimate bifida bacteria, and impair gut health.
All sides of the spectrum true at once.
Leaving aside Methylene Blue for or against, this conversation is packed with insights about the world of bacteria, and the new possibilities of fecal testing. Dr. Hazan does take “viruses” to be real, and may say other mainstream things that could cause you to turn away but her work in fecal testing before and after people ingest things is unlike anything out there.
Many of you also won’t like her support of high dose C. (She says 10,000 mg raises Bifido.)
So listen, (if you do choose to listen,) with a mind for: “What might I learn even if I don’t entirely see the world her way?”
I find that my life is much easier if I just allow people to say “virus” if they want to.
I can still hear them, and listen their unique insights. Every day we learn and little more and a little more.
I have no problem with people who still insist in viruses in general or in sars-cov-2. Everyone has internal obstacles and learns at a different pace. I'm a slow learner of many things.
I also hate bullies and people who invent impossible stories to infuse fear on others and manipulate them. An excuse they use for that behavior is that they want to lead people away from harm's way. I think that's pure vanity, and even a lie in the case of the most obvious trolls.
One reason Sabine Hazan has been criticized, although not very harshly as far as I know, is because she took part in the Ron Johnson congress meetings. One reason some members of the public got angry is because they mistook those meetings as something official, and they felt disappointment.
Most people in those public hearings or whatever they were called have been very harshly criticized and scrutinized. Many backgrounds were checked.
There is always the suspicion of business or financial conflicts of interests. That suspicion feeds the spirit of accusation. But sometimes the accusers turn out to be correct.
One thing I like about the microbiome research is he possibility for optimism. Why is it that some people react very badly to vaccines and drugs, and others seem to have no problem? Well, perhaps the answer is that a good quality gut microbiome may save a man's life from all the stupid drugs and vaccines he inserts into his body.
Which also is of interest to the quasi-science of epidemonology. Sorry, I meant to say, epidemiology. What was I thinking about.
Epidemiology is statistics with delusions of grandeur. Confounders are hidden variables which modellers are not aware of, or choose to ignore, which cause the data to present a false appearance that two different things are just one, or that one process is more complicated than it actually is. Measuring the population-wide effects of drugs and vaccines without taking into account the status of the gut microbiome before and after could help to explain why everything in medical science is so shitty these last forty years.
On the other hand, it may be the case that naturopaths are correct in their general advice: your body will naturally have an optimal gut microbiome if you stop using all drugs and focus on real food. And this point of view goes against the interests of those who are interested in making business out of testing and treating the gut microbiome.
Lastly, the easier way to win the sacred war against germ theory is to introduce in the general public the idea that germs are actually health-promoting. And there are many angles to promote this idea. To have just one party line is wrong. Different groups have to their share of fight, in their own way. And it's best if the groups do not attack each other.
There are no magic pills. MB isn't one either. Not saying there is no use for MB, but taking it for extended periods indicates there is a problem that is not being addressed but simply covered up. My daughters both were born with a bowel defect that required surgery after birth. They were both given anti-biotics and this likely played a role in their severe vaccine injuries labeled 'autism'. This was 20 years ago. Because they had extreme digestive and diarrhea issues after their MMR shots I saw their guts as the culprit and focused on restoring the gut microbiome through fermented and organic foods like home-made kefir, sauerkraut, kombucha. I've taken it quite seriously and by now we grow and raise most of our own foods since I don't trust supermarket foods any longer. We have come a long way and many of their autism issues have dissolved over time.