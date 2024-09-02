“Bifidobacterium is the most common bacteria in the infant gut microbiome.[16”

I just finished listening to this interview with Dr. Sabine Hazan, and want to post it right away, as one of the most illuminating discussions I have come across about the ever mysterious “microbiome.”

One of many subjects on which there is massive disagreement is Methylene Blue, good or bad.

I’ve listened to dozens of podcasts about methylene blue, was going to select one and publish it, was very much a fan of MB since it helped me after I was diagnosed with “Lyme disease,” in 2021. I was well aware it was getting bashed as a “poison,” that “stains your brain blue,” but nobody ever backed up methylene blue negativity with a functional model, or, evidence. (That I knew of.)

I took it at high doses, for quite some time. In fact, I took it this morning, before listening to this podcast. It does feel like a Godsend if you suffer from brain fog and my special challenge symptom which is disassociation (not being grounded in time/space;) And I want to stress now that I don’t think it should be demonized utterly because many, many people have been enormously helped by it.

AND…it appears to decimate bifida bacteria, and impair gut health.

All sides of the spectrum true at once.

Leaving aside Methylene Blue for or against, this conversation is packed with insights about the world of bacteria, and the new possibilities of fecal testing. Dr. Hazan does take “viruses” to be real, and may say other mainstream things that could cause you to turn away but her work in fecal testing before and after people ingest things is unlike anything out there.

Many of you also won’t like her support of high dose C. (She says 10,000 mg raises Bifido.)

So listen, (if you do choose to listen,) with a mind for: “What might I learn even if I don’t entirely see the world her way?”

I find that my life is much easier if I just allow people to say “virus” if they want to.

I can still hear them, and listen their unique insights. Every day we learn and little more and a little more.